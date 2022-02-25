 Indian Ocean, Akasa and Mika Singh will lend their voices to the 'Jugaadistan' album

Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Ehsaas Channa, Ruksar Dhillon-starrer web series Jugaadistan, a Lionsgate Play Original, has been creating a buzz ever since the release of the trailer. Now the makers of the show Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana have roped in a mix of musicians and singers to work on its music.

Indian Ocean, Akasa, Mika Singh and The Yellow Diary have lent their voices, while Anurag Saikia, Khamosh Shah, Prabhdeep Taba Chake, Traffic Jam and Moussak have scored the backgroung music. Indian Ocean, in a joint statement, says, “It’s the kind of story that spoke to us, and scoring music for them was such a fun experience. The music had to be earthy and rooted but peppered with youthful beats. We challenged ourselves to deliver something that’s off the beaten path.”

Akasa, a popular name among the young independent musicians of the country says singing for the album was like taking a trip down memory lane. While Mika says it's a high-energy show because of the theme it explores and the characters it showcases and his partnership with the makers has been an exciting one. “Jugaadistan is a show that’s soaring with pulsating energy and lending my voice and song for this album was exciting. It was a great experience to be part of this show, and I’m sure the music is going to be a superhit among all ages,” says the singer.