Indian-American TV show, Brown Nation to premiere in India this Diwali on Comedy Central

According to sources, the Indian-American TV show, Brown Nation, will premiere in India on October 22 on Comedy Central. The channel is set to premiere all 10 episodes of the show starting at 1 pm as a part of Diwali celebrations. The episodes will also be repeated on the channel on October 24 from 3 pm.

Also read: Catch Romeo's ex, Shantaram , and The School of Good and Evil

The show features an all-brown star cast including Rajeev Varma, Shenaz Treasury, Omi Vaidya, and Melanie Chandra in the lead roles. According to sources, the series narrates the story of an Indian-American Gujarati man, Hasmukh Parikh, who has a small IT consulting company. While his personal life isn’t going great, his professional life isn’t much to speak of either. The fun element of the show that will grab the attention of the viewers is how Hasmukh deals with the problems he faces in his life and is a hilarious take on the lives of Indians living abroad.

On the show going on air on Comedy Central, actor Rajeev Varma said in a statement, “I am very elated to be part of Brown Nation. It is a show with many shades of humour and I am looking forward to seeing the response we receive from our Indian audience with the premiere on Comedy Central. I am very happy that our show will be aired on Indian television giving a binge experience to the viewers in celebration of Diwali. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali from all of us at Brown Nation.”

Also read: Mila Kunis's Luckiest Girl Alive to Marvel's Werewold by Night, here are seven big upcoming releases of this week

On the topic of the show, actor Omi Vaidya, who earned popularity for the role of Chatur Ramalingam in the 2009 Hindi-language film 3 Idiots, said, “Diwali in India is a festival which is the best-suited place for a whole lot of families to get together and spend time with each other. Binge-watching Brown Nation, a complete family show is the best that one can do. I wish a great Diwali to everyone out there and I look forward to seeing the response we receive for our show.”

Actress Melanie Chandra also sent her wishes to her Indian fans, saying, “The festival of Diwali is one of the most prestigious festivals in India and we are happy that the viewers of Comedy Central will be watching our show and celebrating this special day with us. This is a moment of pride for us and all of us at Brown Nation would like to wish each and every one a very Happy and safe Diwali.”