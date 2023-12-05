Beloved ‘CID’ actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away aged 57

In a sombre moment for the entertainment industry, actor Dinesh Phadnis, known for his role as Fredericks on the popular Indian TV show CID, passed away on Tuesday. His co-star and friend, Dayanand Shetty, confirmed the news to media sources, saying, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am.” The 57-year-old artiste had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital. His final rites are scheduled to take place at Daulat Nagar Crematorium, Borivali East.

Earlier reports had circulated about Dinesh suffering a heart attack, but Dayanand dispelled these rumours, clarifying that Dinesh was grappling with liver damage, not a heart attack. He shared, “Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon.”

Dinesh, known for his portrayal of the humorous and innocent CID officer Fredericks, shared the screen with Shivaji Satam and Aditya Shrivastava. Recounting how he landed the iconic role, Dinesh once mentioned in an interview, “I remember I was struggling for roles, and wherever I went to seek work, I met B P Singh (producer of CID). I am not aware if it was sheer luck or coincidence. Finally, he asked me if I wanted to join CID, and that's how my journey began. Later, I also took up Aahat.”

Reflecting on his contribution to the show, Dinesh had noted, “The show earlier had no humour at all. So, I was chosen to be the comic relief. And I must say that I have received great responses from the masses.”