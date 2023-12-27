From Farzi S2 to Mirzapur S3, here is a list of the most anticipated Web Series of 2024

As the curtains fall on 2023, it’s time to gear up for a thrilling watchlist filled with the hottest web series set to hit screens in 2024. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of entertainment as we dive into the much-anticipated seasons of some of our favorite shows, promising to make the new year even more binge-worthy.

1. Mirzapur Season 3:

Guddu Pandit takes charge in Mirzapur Season 3, unleashing a new era of brutality. Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi lead an ensemble cast in the much-awaited continuation, promising intense drama as they battle for control over Mirzapur.

2. The Family Man Season 3:

Raj & DK’s The Family Man Season 3 is the crown jewel of upcoming web shows in 2024. Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari returns to tackle unknown threats and navigate personal challenges, picking up from the tantalizing cliffhanger of Season 2.

3. Farzi Season 2

Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut in Farzi was a massive hit, and now he’s back for another round in Season 2. Brace yourself for a deeper dive into the dark side of his character as the show aims to captivate audiences once again with its thrilling narrative.

4. Delhi Crime Season 3:

The Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime continues its intense investigations with another season. Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang return to unravel gripping stories centered around Delhi Police.

5. Panchayat Season 3:

Jitendra Kumar returns with the much-loved drama Panchayat. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra assures fans that while Season 3 is on the horizon, crafting a compelling story takes time. Get ready for more riveting performances and an engaging script in this digital gem.

6. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3:

Netflix’s reality drama returns to explore the opulent lives of Bollywood's leading ladies — Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavna Pandey. Get ready for another season of glamour, friendships, and the fabulous escapades of these Bollywood wives.

