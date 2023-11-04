Sony BBC Earth launches show 'Earth Champions'

Sony BBC Earth has announced the launch of its latest show Earth Champions. Beginning as an Instagram live session, Earth Champions will now be presented as interesting three-minute capsules, taking viewers on an extraordinary voyage through nature's kaleidoscope. It will go live on the channel on November 6.

The show intends to throw light on the immense power of individual actions that collectively brings about positive change. Through this, the channel aims to honour and celebrate real-life heroes each month, addressing issues such as forest restoration and waste management, at a personal, household, or community level.

A digital property, Earth Champions has undergone a quirky makeover with a gripping script intertwined with music. The inaugural episode of the show will feature Mr. Jadav Payeng, also known as the 'Forest Man of India'. Hailing from Assam, Jadav has transformed the barren lands into a thriving man-made forest. He is also the proud recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award for planting and tending trees on a sandbar of the river Brahmaputra, eventually turning it into a forest reserve.

Speaking about his participation on the show, Jadav says, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of Sony BBC Earth's Earth Champions. It is a great initiative that inspires people and evokes a sense of eco-consciousness in them. It fills my heart with joy and gratitude to witness the power of collective action, creating a lasting impact that benefits our planet."



Through its landmark shows like Blue Planet II, Climate Change: The Facts and A Perfect Planet, the channel has united viewers from around the nation, instilling a profound connection with the natural world. It also has been raising awareness about the importance of sustainability and building a community of loyalists through its various initiatives.

