Amitabh Bachchan set to return for new season of 'KBC'

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati, on Tuesday, announced the new season, along with the registrations starting from April 26. The quiz-based reality show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The last episode of Season 15 was aired on December 29, 2023. Now, the makers took to social media and shared an announcement video, wherein we can see Amitabh's clip from the finale episode of season 15.

The video then shows glimpses of several social media messages like "Come back Bachchan ji", and "We miss you Big B. Please restart KBC."