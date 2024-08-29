Ila Arun opens up about her latest teleplay ‘Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan’

A

When Zee Theatre decided to bring theatre to the small screen, they were very conscious of the fact that these plays were not soap operas. They wanted to capture theatre in all its purity and present it the way a person sitting in the first row would experience it. When they first approached me, I had my apprehensions. I felt that I should not compromise the idiom of live theatre. But now, I am convinced that Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan will reach a larger audience.

Unfortunately in India, Hindi theatre in particular doesn't have a very long life. And even after repeated performances, very few people can get to see it. With plays like Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan on television many more people will have access to Hindi-language theatre and get to know more about it. As an artiste, I have worked across all mediums and it was interesting to work in a teleplay that seamlessly combines the idioms of theatre and cinema.