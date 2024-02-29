'Heeramandi' first looks revealed

In one of the most anticipated series of this year counts Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In a recent social media post, the team has revealed the first look of the leading ladies which inlcude Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal.
The storyline is based between the nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan who are locked in a battle of succession of Heeramandi where the courtesans reign. The only hope here is Mallikajaan’s youngest daughter Alam. However, what happens when she gives up power for love? Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era, it is a story of love, power, betrayal, struggle and freedom.
With Bhansali helming the movie, the looks have to be grand and awe-inspiring. Right from the correct jewellery to the costumes which change according to the emotions and tones of the narrative, it spells grandeur in all the right places. While the teaser launched a few days ago, revealed the aura of the sets and the personality of the characters in a glimpse, here’s more to it.
Manisha Koirala plays the illustrious Mallikajaan while Sonakshi Sinha steps in the role of her nemesis Fareedan. Richa Chadha is enchanting as Lajjo and Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan. Sanjeeda Shaikh essays the role of Waheeda while Sharmin Segal steps in as Alamzeb / Alam.
Heeramandi would soon stream on Netflix.