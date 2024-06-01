‘Gullak’ Season 4 trailer dropped, to start streaming on this date

If you had been waiting for the latest season of Gullak in anticipation then here’s some good news for you. The maker’s have just dropped the trailer for Season 4 of the show and it has already started garnering positive reviews.

Directed and created by Shreyansh Pandey, this The Viral Fever show has been winning hearts since the last three seasons with its simplicity and relatable narrative.

Gullak stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in lead roles as the Mishra family. Supporting roles are essayed by the very talented actors like Sunita Rajwar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Saad Bilgrami, Helly Shah and Manuj Sharma.