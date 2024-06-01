‘Gullak’ Season 4 trailer dropped, to start streaming on this date

If you had been waiting for the latest season of Gullak in anticipation then here’s some good news for you. The maker’s have just dropped the trailer for Season 4 of the show and it has already started garnering positive reviews.
Directed and created by Shreyansh Pandey, this The Viral Fever show has been winning hearts since the last three seasons with its simplicity and relatable narrative.
Gullak stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in lead roles as the Mishra family. Supporting roles are essayed by the very talented actors like Sunita Rajwar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Saad Bilgrami, Helly Shah and Manuj Sharma.
From the trailer it can be seen that the season focuses on coming of age for the two boys of the family. While one discovers the nuances of profession, the other comes close to being a Gen-Z child while pursuing higher studies.
It is also a test for the parents in terms of their principles of parenting. The season seems to be dealing with adulthood and parenting through relatable situations, comical moments and emotional sequences.
With its fourth season, Gullak also reaches the milestone of being the first Indian marquee show to have been renewed for a Season 4. The makers have aced the web content game with their shows like Panchayat, Aspirants, Veri Parivarik, their first Kannada film Powder and more.
Their simple, yet heart-warming writing, direction, cinematography and acting is the mantra that has won over the audience and leaves them in anticipation for a new season for each of their favourite shows.
This light –hearted family entertainer will start streaming on SonyLiv from June 7.