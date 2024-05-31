'Kota Factory' Season 3 to release on June 20

The much-awaited Season 3 of Kota Factory is all set to start streaming from June 20 onwards. This time, the season progresses as the characters, especially the much loved Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jitendra Kumar) takes the road less travelled as the entire gang is up for their final examinations. How the lives of Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, Vartika and Shivangi take a turn as they journey into a chaotic adulthood is an interesting watch.

With the introduction of a new mentor to gully crickets and random birthday cakes, this season is one that should not be missed for its long-lasting bonds and heartwarming group hugs. A Pratish Mehta directorial, it is under The Viral Fever who are known to be the makers of successful shows like Gullak, and Panchayat.