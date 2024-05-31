'Kota Factory' Season 3 to release on June 20

The much-awaited Season 3 of Kota Factory is all set to start streaming from June 20 onwards. This time, the season progresses as the characters, especially the much loved Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jitendra Kumar) takes the road less travelled as the entire gang is up for their final examinations. How the lives of Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, Vartika and Shivangi take a turn as they journey into a chaotic adulthood is an interesting watch.
With the introduction of a new mentor to gully crickets and random birthday cakes, this season is one that should not be missed for its long-lasting bonds and heartwarming group hugs. A Pratish Mehta directorial, it is under The Viral Fever who are known to be the makers of successful shows like Gullak, and Panchayat.
With the new season of this series, the students move towards adulthood. They fight with fear and aspirations as their final examinations start knocking on the door. Running parallel to the storyline is Jeetu Bhaiya’s own life where he is coming to terms with himself as a mentor and with the tragic cliff-hanger in the last season. An important message in the series reveals that growing up isn’t just for children it’s a process without any age.
The talented ensemble cast includes Jitendra, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, Rajesh Kumar along with Tillotama Shome being a new entrant.
Filled with nostalgia, growing up, challenges thrown to you by life, hanging on to relationships amidst the growing tension of competitive examinations, Kota Factory is not just a show but a slice of life on –screen; and the new season promises to deliver just like the previous two and etch a space for itself in the minds of the viewers.
Kota Factory Season 3 starts streaming from June 20 on Netflix.