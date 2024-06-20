Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur 3 trailer teases bloodier battles and power struggles

Director and Executive Producer Gurmmeet Singh shared, "The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character’s life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur’s throne unfold in the new season."