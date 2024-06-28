Director Debaloy Bhattacharya and actor Solanki Roy on their new web series

A

This character was very interesting. Since I had been a television actor for long it was easier for me to relate to Aupala pretty fast. This character is quite like me and the core beliefs were very similar to mine.

Aupala has been a television actor for a long time. She started out as a child artiste and then continued working. For us television actors, now we work for 14 hours a day but earlier it was 20/21 hours a day and so it was a king of grinding work. To continue that for 20 years takes a lot. Aupala has been continuing it for too long and it’s now her choice to come out and find a new calling. But the fun part begins when she decides to change her reality and reality refuses.