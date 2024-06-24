Kritika Kamra – Vijay Varma set to become fresh on-screen pair

While it was known for a while that Vijay Varma would be soon seen in Matka King, the fresh off the hook news is that actor Kritika Kamra has joined the series opposite Varma in the lead. This crime drama series which will be directed by Nagaraj Manjule will soon hit the floors.
Kritika has been previously captivating the hearts of her audience for a long time with her powerful choice of roles. She was seen as a lady gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan and will once again helm the series directed by Manjule who is known for films like Sairat, Fandry and Jhund.
Matka King dives deep into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that rose to prominence in India between the 1960s to the 1990s. The series, helmed by the two versatile and promising actors, is anticipated to bring to life an era gone by and the gripping and often perilous lives of matka gamblers.
Expressing her happiness in joining the as the lead Kritika comments, “I am thrilled to be a part of Matka King and to work alongside such an incredibly talented team. Joining forces with Vijay Varma, whose work I deeply admire, is an exciting opportunity. Nagaraj Manjule's vision and storytelling prowess are unmatched, and I am eager to bring my character to life under his direction.”
She continues about the narrative of the series and says, “The story of Matka King is not only intriguing but also rich in cultural history. It's an honour to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India's past. I can't wait for the audience to see what we've been working on and to experience the world of Matka King.”