New seasons of Panchayat, Kota Factory and Gullak to return this year

One of the earliest platforms of content creation in India was The Viral Fever (TVF) and it has now declared its line-up of 16 new shows for this year which includes fresh seasons of the much loved shows Gullak, Kota Factory and Panchayat.
TVF has been ever consistent in churning out shows that are relatable to the people and with each season, has raised the bar of anticipation to another level. Their high resonance with the audience lies across age and genres with shows like TVF Pitchers, Panchayat, Aspirants, and more.
The simple tale of a UPS aspirant entering the village out of compulsion to sustain himself, took a comic turn in Panchayat. With two seasons on the roll, the entire ecosystem grew highlighting the near similar conditions of the villages in the country today.
Gullak on the other hand is the story of a regular middle class family with healthy discords in marital or brotherly relations but at the end standing up for each other as a family. With three successful season, it is now gearing up for its fourth. Kota Factory which was earlier announced by Netflix in February returns for its third season and perhaps the poses the toughest challenge for Jeetu Bhaiya.
With a confirmation on the return of these shows, the audience’s attention and anticipation has both piqued up!