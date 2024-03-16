Actor Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on working in Lootere

The actor recalls her shoot days in South Africa for the series. She says, “ Shooting in South Africa presented its challenges, but they remained steadfast with the entire cast through the most dangerous and risky situations. Some individuals spent more than 5 to 6 months in South Africa, yet there were no complaints. This speaks volumes about the assurance and support Hansal sir and Jai provided us as creators. Their profound respect for the cast and crew resonated throughout, and they treated us exceptionally well,”