Actor Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on working in Lootere

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller Lootere. The series has been created by Hansal Mehta and directed by Jai Mehta. Apart from her, it stars actors Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber and Aamir Ali in prominent roles and will be streaming from March 22 onwards on Disney + Hotstar.
The actor recalls her shoot days in South Africa for the series. She says, “ Shooting in South Africa presented its challenges, but they remained steadfast with the entire cast through the most dangerous and risky situations. Some individuals spent more than 5 to 6 months in South Africa, yet there were no complaints. This speaks volumes about the assurance and support Hansal sir and Jai provided us as creators. Their profound respect for the cast and crew resonated throughout, and they treated us exceptionally well,”
Amruta who has left an impression in the minds of the audience through her power-packed performances in Raazi, Satyamev Jayate and Malang is back after a while in the Bollywood and OTT space. She continues talking about the collaboration, saying, “I believe the greatest contribution Jai and Hansal sir made to 'Lootere' is their humility, despite their significant success. Their grounded nature inspired everyone on set, from the cast to the crew, to go above and beyond”.
The trailer for the series was recently released on the official streaming platform and its corresponding social media. The adrenaline boosting trailer has already hiked up the curiosity and interest regarding the narrative. Flashes of water chasing sequences, mystery, social cause and increased the anticipation for the series.