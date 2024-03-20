Tusshar Kapoor to make OTT debut with 'Dunk'

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is all ready to make his OTT debut with Dunk. In Prerna Arora’s OTT film Dunk- Once Bitten Twice Shy, the actor would be donning the avatar of an indestructible lawyer. The audience will get an opportunity to see Kapoor in a never before seen electrifying role which has already soared expectations out of the actor.
Tusshar has over the years through is versatile career proven to be able to essay diverse roles. From a romantic lead to rib-tickling comedy in the Golmaal franchise, he has won many a hearts. His OTT debut Dunk promises to make new paths in his career with such a challenging role.
The narrative traverses the world of land exploitation and its repercussions on the farmers and communities at large. His role amidst this line of narrative is a portrayal of larger than life character. It is said to be one of the most intriguing roles he has played so far.
His character also adds the extra spark to the narrative to make the show crisper and have the audience sitting on the edges of their seats.
Dunk- Once Bitten Twice Shy is produced by Prerna Arora, who has to her name successful films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Pari and more; along with UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment.
This thrilling revenge drama has elevanted the level of enthusiasm and interest among audience and the actor both.