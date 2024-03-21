BAFTA Television Awards: The Crown and Black Mirror nominated in most categories

The award season is almost coming to a close with the most sought-after ceremony, the BAFTA Television Awards taking place on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Just last night, the team announced the nominations for the 2024 edition and leading the troops we have The Crown and Black Mirror earning eight and seven nominations respectively.

See the list of nominations in prominent categories below:

Drama Series

Happy Valley (BBC)

The Gold (BBC)

Top Boy (Netflix)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

Leading Actor

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project

Brian Cox, Succession

Kane Robinson, Top Boy

Dominic West, The Crown

Supporting Actress

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Nico Parker, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Salim Daw, The Crown