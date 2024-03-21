BAFTA Television Awards: The Crown and Black Mirror nominated in most categories

The award season is almost coming to a close with the most sought-after ceremony, the BAFTA Television Awards taking place on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Just last night, the team announced the nominations for the 2024 edition and leading the troops we have The Crown and Black Mirror earning eight and seven nominations respectively.
See the list of nominations in prominent categories below:
Drama Series
Happy Valley (BBC)
The Gold (BBC)
Top Boy (Netflix)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Leading Actress
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
Leading Actor
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Brian Cox, Succession
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Dominic West, The Crown
Supporting Actress
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Supporting Actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Salim Daw, The Crown
Reality
Banged Up, Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK, E4
My Mum, Your Dad, ITV
Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix
Daytime
Scam Interceptors, BBC
Make It At Market, BBC
Loose Women and Men, ITV
Lorraine, ITV
International
Love & Death, ITV
The Last of Us, Sky Atlantic
Succession, Sky Atlantic
The Bear, Disney+
Beef, Netflix
Class Act, Netflix