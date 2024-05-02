The much-awaited 'Panchayat' Season 3 to drop on May 28

Taking off from its previous season, the village socio-political scenario is anticipated to progress and is bound to bring new challenges to Abhishek which allows him to prove himself through practical decisions and rationality. In his journey are his good friends and colleagues from the village who stand thick or thin beside him. Written by Chandan Kumar, it will premiere in Hindi along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubs to reach a wider audience.

Panchayat Season 3 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 28