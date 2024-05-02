The much-awaited 'Panchayat' Season 3 to drop on May 28

In an announcement which brought immense pleasure to the Netizens the makers of Panchayat finally revealed the release date of its third season. The much loved web series is scheduled to be back on your screens from May 28, 2024. The comedy-drama starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Sanvikaa has won immense positive feedback for its last two seasons.
Panchayat traces the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, a UPSC candidate who lands himself a job in the remote village of Phulera, While Season 1 took the viewers on a hilarious ride of a city boy adjusting to the ways of the village, Season 2 progressed well into the now-settled lifestyle of Tripathi and how he manages the daily issues of the village. Audiences are now eagerly waiting to see how the story progresses in Season 3.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, this The Viral Fever creation entertained the audience through an innovative game to reveal its launch date. The viewers had to play a game of removing ‘Lauki’ which plays a hilarious role in the series to determine the date. The series is set to premiere across 240 countries worldwide on the same date.
Taking off from its previous season, the village socio-political scenario is anticipated to progress and is bound to bring new challenges to Abhishek which allows him to prove himself through practical decisions and rationality. In his journey are his good friends and colleagues from the village who stand thick or thin beside him. Written by Chandan Kumar, it will premiere in Hindi along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubs to reach a wider audience.
Panchayat Season 3 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 28