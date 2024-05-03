Director Santosh Singh opens up about his show ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’

Talking about the star cast, the director finds himself blessed with an ensemble cast that breathes life into his vision. “I consider myself fortunate to have such an amazing cast for the show. Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, Satyajeet Dubey, Akansha Singh, and Elnaz Nourozi were quite an ensemble that me and my creative team were able to put together. They are not only exceptional actors but also individuals with great positive energy and vibe. This dynamic was crucial for the scale of the show we aimed to achieve. Jimmy was always our first choice for his role, and his portrayal in the show will demonstrate why. When it came to casting Lara's character, we came across a few names, but it was her who stood out to us. She's an extremely strong personality, and that's what we were looking for. We were relentless in our pursuit to have her on board, and she proved to be an absolute delight to work with.”