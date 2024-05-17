'Heeramandi' cast shares gratitude as series trends globally

From Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye to Sakal Ban having its roots in lines written over 700 years ago to Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbo’s Gajagamini walk, Heeramandi is trending globally for all the right reasons!

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut directorial OTT series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar has been creating quite a ripple among the audience since its announcement and now that the show has been premiering for almost two weeks since its global premiere on May 1 on Netflix, netizens are discussing all about it.