'Heeramandi' cast shares gratitude as series trends globally

From Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye to Sakal Ban having its roots in lines written over 700 years ago to Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbo’s Gajagamini walk, Heeramandi is trending globally for all the right reasons!
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut directorial OTT series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar has been creating quite a ripple among the audience since its announcement and now that the show has been premiering for almost two weeks since its global premiere on May 1 on Netflix, netizens are discussing all about it.
Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Badussha and others it has crossed a remarkable 8.5 million views in just 12 days since its release and has been the talk of the town for its grandeur, stunning visuals, performances, music and storyline.
Aditi who received much acclaim for her walk during her first solo song Hato Jao mentions, “I'm elated by the incredible response to Heeramandi. The show's impact has been tremendous, and I was surprised and so thrilled to learn about my walk from Saiyyan Hato Jao, trending across the internet. I loved working on the mujra and was determined to perfect every detail. When your hard work gets so much love and recognition across the world, it’s very gratifying. I’m truly grateful to Sanjay sir and Netflix for this incredible journey.”
"After 15 years of hard work and yearning for recognition, I feel I have finally succeeded, I have been receiving immense love for my role as Tajdar in Heeramandi. This surreal experience fills me with profound gratitude. I feel appreciated and genuinely embraced by audiences worldwide. My social media has been abuzz with compliments ever since the show launched," said Taha Shah Badussha who has become the current "National Crush."
Richa chadha who plays the role of Lajjo, torn between love, respect, and delusion mentions, ““I am overwhelmed by the love the show is receiving each day. My inbox is flooded with the most heartwarming messages, and it’s so heartening to see how deeply the audiences have connected to Lajjo. I poured my soul into bringing this role to life, and the unwavering support from everyone makes it a very emotional and fulfilling moment for me”
Sanjeeda Shaikh who plays one of the most memorable characters of her career contemplates, "Having a platform like Netflix for an artist to showcase their work to a global audience is a rare opportunity. I am deeply grateful to Sanjay sir for making it happen with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The praise and love from the viewers have been overwhelming and incredibly gratifying for me as an artist."
