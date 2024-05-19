Gullak Season 4 to start streaming soon

The fans of the series Gullak are in for a treat. While it has been doing the rounds from quite a while that the series will be dropping its Season 4 shortly this year, the makers have piqued the curiosity of the fans today by dropping a teaser announcement for the new season.
The show narrates the story of the middle class Mishra parivaar (Mishra family) and their challenges and happiness. Through three seasons, it has kept the audience entertained to the core. Whether it is brotherly bickering or marital tantrums, this comedy drama has shown all perspectives of family dynamics which has made it relatable to the audience.
TVF’s Gullak is one of the first marquee series to be renewed for a fourth season. This light-hearted family entertainer has been directed by Shreyansh Pandey with Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, helming the series with their powerful and impactful performances, comic lines and emotional perspectives.
Taking to the social media, the makers dropped the announcement today which read, “Mishra Parivar ke ghar ke naye kisse dekhne ke liye ho jaiye taiyar (Get ready to watch new stories involving the Mishra family)! #Gullak Season 4 Streaming Soon…” This has garnered much positive feedback from Netizens and has heightened their curiosity about the forthcoming season. While the release date itself has not been revealed, the fans are however extremely happy with the thought that they would be able to see their favourite family again.
Gullak would soon start streaming in SonyLiv