Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi first look revealed

After mesmerising the world with his over-the-top characters like Mastaani and Gangubai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to unite reigning queens of the industry for his latest Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, one of the much-awaited series of Netflix this year.

The makers shared the first look via their official YouTube channel today; starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, Heeramandi is set against the pre-independence era against the freedom movement.

Bhansali’s grandeur and opulence will come to screens once again when he brings forth the era when courtesans were queens. The narrative follows the life of the courtesans where internal power struggles were consistent, often causing disruptions in the status quo.

Bringing his 14-year-old passion project to the screen Bhansali’s latest would prepare the audience for an epic tale of love; power, freedom, and more nestled within the background of art, culture, and beauty.

The first settings of the actors unveil the larger-than-life sets that the director is acclaimed for. Replicating an era gone by, the settings differ from magnificent courts with its grand décor and mesmerising intricacies or public places, which uphold the finest details in making the audience, relive the past.

Furthermore, the looks of the actors range from heavy lehengas with jewellery to softer saris, making the costumes reflect the mood and emotions of the actors.

Heeramandi is set to premiere in 2024.

