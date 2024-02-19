Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take home big honours at People’s Choice Awards

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce won big at the People’s Choice Awards 2024. While Taylor won four awards — female artiste, pop artiste, concert tour and social celebrity, Travis won one — athlete of the year, reports a news publication.

Actor and author Simu Liu hosted the show from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Liu was nominated in the movie performance category for his role in Barbie, but lost to America Ferrera.

Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Jimmy Fallon each won two awards. Olivia took song (Vampire) and album (Guts), Niki took hip-hop artiste and collaboration song (the latter for Barbie World, a collab with Ice Spice featuring Aqua); Ice Spice won that award and also new artiste, Fallon won nighttime talk show (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and host (for That’s My Jam).

Billie Eilish won the TV performance award for Swarm. Selena Gomez took the female TV star award for Only Murders in the Building.

Kelly Clarkson won a daytime talk show for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Barbie won five awards — best movie, best comedy movie, male and female movie stars (Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie) and movie performance (Ferrera).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes won two awards — action movie and action movie star for Rachel Zegler. Only Murders in the Building, The Last of Us and The Kardashians also won two awards each. Only Murders in the Building won the comedy show and female TV star for Selena.

The Last of Us won the drama show and male TV star for Pedro Pascal. The Kardashians won reality show and reality TV star for Khloe Kardashian (who beat sister Kim). Jennifer Aniston presented the Comedy Icon Award to Adam Sandler. Victoria Monét presented the Music Icon Award to Lenny Kravitz, who performed on the show. Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue also performed.

