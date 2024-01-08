Golden Globe Awards 2024: ‘The Bear’ wins Best Musical or Comedy series, Jeremy Allen secures Best Actor (Comedy/Musical)

The Bear triumphed as the Best Musical or Comedy series at the Golden Globes 2024, adding a golden feather to its cap. The series, led by Jeremy Allen White, outshone formidable contenders like Barry, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Jury Duty, and Ted Lasso in this hotly contested category.

Upon the announcement of their victory, the entire cast graced the stage, with Lionel Boyce, portraying the show's bread baker-turned-pastry chef Marcus Brooks, stepping forward to accept the prestigious award. Overflowing with gratitude, Boyce expressed thanks to series creator Chris Storer, executive producer Joanna Calo, and the brilliant team of writers, as well as acknowledging the exceptional talents of production personnel in every department.

“First of all, I want to thank [series creator] Chris [Storer] for bringing this incredible show alongside [executive producer] Joanna Calo and all of our great writers," Boyce began. "[Josh] Senior, Tyson [Bidner], Cooper and every single production person in every department for being not only being great at what you do but also just being people who don't suck,” he said.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri in The Bear

The Bear intricately weaves the tale of a Chicago restaurant’s arduous journey toward success. White's character, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, transitions from a classically trained chef to the leader of his family's iconic sandwich shop. The second season delves into his efforts to transform the space into a fine dining establishment.

White celebrated his second Golden Globe Award for his remarkable performance as Carmy in the series. The series garnered five nominations in total for the 2024 ceremony, with Ayo Edibiri securing her first Golden Globe as the best actress in a TV comedy. Edebiri, expressing profound gratitude, acknowledged the ‘family’ at The Bear and appreciated the support of her agents, managers, assistants, and everyone who dealt with her “crazy, crazy emails.”

