75th Emmy Awards: From ‘Succession’ to ‘The Bear,’ here's the full list of winners 

At the 75th Emmy Awards 'Succession' took home the crown for the best drama series, while The Bear emerged victorious as the best comedy series at the star-studded Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, marking a night of triumphs and recognitions.

In the realm of limited or anthology series, Beef claimed the top spot, and RuPaul’s Drag Race strutted away with the accolade for the best reality competition program. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver secured the title for the best-scripted variety series, and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah snagged the honour for the best talk series.

Also read: Emmy Awards 2024: Norman Lear and Matthew Perry honoured in touching tribute at the ceremony

A constellation of stars graced the winner's circle, with Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Coolidge, Matthew Macfadyen, Quinta Brunson, Jeremy Allen White, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ali Wong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Paul Walter Hauser, and Steven Yeun all earning their laurels in various acting categories.

The nominations, unveiled in a virtual ceremony back in July, set the stage for this glittering night in television history. Eligibility criteria required TV shows to have aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

Originally slated for September, the 2023 Primetime Emmys were postponed due to the challenges posed by the writers' and actors' strikes. The delayed ceremony finally unfolded in the Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theater) on Fox, with the charismatic Anthony Anderson leading the proceedings as the host.

Also read: From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Poker Face’, here is a full list of night 1 winners of the Creative Emmy Awards 2023

As the curtain fell on the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, the night sparkled with the acknowledgement of exceptional talent, captivating storytelling, and the enduring impact of television on our cultural landscape.

For a comprehensive rundown of the winners, refer to the full list here.

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Winner: The Bear

Other Nominees: Abott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Winner: Succession

Other Nominees: Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of Dragons, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: Beef

Other Nominees: Dahmer-Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones & the Six, Fleishman Is in Trouble, and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race

Other Nominees: The Amazing Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

Winner: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Other Nominees: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Other Nominees: A Black Lady Sketch Show, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (live)

Winner: Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Other Nominees: The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, The Oscars, 75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Other Nominees: Bill Hader (Barry), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Other Nominees: Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Other Nominees: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Sarah Snook (Succession)

Other Nominees: Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Steven Yeun (Beef)

Other Nominees: Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Ali Wong (Beef)

Other Nominees: Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Other Nominees: Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), and Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Other Nominees: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Other Nominees: F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus), Theo James (The White Lotus), Alan Ruck (Succession), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Other Nominees: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Other Nominees: Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales), Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Joseph Lee (Beef), Ray Liotta (Black Bird), Young Mazino (Beef), Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Other Nominees: Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales), Maria Bello (Beef), Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six), Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Christopher Storer (The Bear: “Review”)

Other Nominees: Bill Hader (Barry: “wow”), Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”), Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair”), Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”), Tim Burton (Wednesday: “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Winner: Mark Mylod (Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”)

Other Nominees: Benjamin Caron (Andor: “Rix Road”), Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters: “The Prick”), Peter Hoar (The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”), Andrij Parekh (Succession: “America Decides”), Lorene Scafaria (Succession: “Living+”), Mike White (The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Lee Sung Jin (Beef: “Figures of Light”)

Other Nominees: Jake Schreierv (Beef: “The Great Fabricator”), Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat”), Paris Barclay (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced”), Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time”), Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Christopher Storer (The Bear: “System”)

Other Nominees: Bill Hader (Barry: “wow”), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance”), John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”), Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”), Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jesse Armstrong (Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”)

Other Nominees: Beau Willimon (Andor: “One Way Out”), Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer (Bad Sisters: “The Prick”), Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot”), Peter Gould (Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone”), Craig Mazin (The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”), Mike White (The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Lee Sung Jin (Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

Other Nominees: Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time”), Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg (Prey), Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Swarm: “Stung”), Al Yankovic and Eric Appe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Other Nominees: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live