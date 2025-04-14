Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins trailer sets heart racing ahead of its release

Jewel Thief is releasing on April 25. Set against a world of crime, charm and chaos, the story follows Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan), a suave and sharp master thief chasing the legendary African Red Sun jewel. But he’s not the only one on the hunt. Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rajan Aulakh, a mafia boss who never misses a move, while Kunal Kapoor stars as Vikram Patel, the determined detective trying to take Rehan down. Finally, Nikita Dutta plays Farah, who not only becomes an unexpected piece of the puzzle, but also steals Rehan’s heart.

The recently dropped trailer with its cat-and-mouse chase, curated action sequences and breathtaking visuals promises an edgy but fun ride across global locations. Fans are in for a cinematic treat, as Saif Ali Khan’s charismatic portrayal of the smooth-talking thief, coupled with Jaideep Ahlawat’s menacing mafia boss sets the stage for a high-stakes adventure.