Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins trailer sets heart racing ahead of its release

Audiences are gearing up to witness the next big thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins and it’s shaping up to be an unmissable watch. Written by Sumit Aroraa and directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film arrives with serious style.
Jewel Thief is releasing on April 25. Set against a world of crime, charm and chaos, the story follows Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan), a suave and sharp master thief chasing the legendary African Red Sun jewel. But he’s not the only one on the hunt. Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rajan Aulakh, a mafia boss who never misses a move, while Kunal Kapoor stars as Vikram Patel, the determined detective trying to take Rehan down. Finally, Nikita Dutta plays Farah, who not only becomes an unexpected piece of the puzzle, but also steals Rehan’s heart.
The recently dropped trailer with its cat-and-mouse chase, curated action sequences and breathtaking visuals promises an edgy but fun ride across global locations. Fans are in for a cinematic treat, as Saif Ali Khan’s charismatic portrayal of the smooth-talking thief, coupled with Jaideep Ahlawat’s menacing mafia boss sets the stage for a high-stakes adventure.
Starting right from the internet buzzing about Jaideep Ahlawat’s sleek moves in the movie’s track Jaadu, to Saif Ali Khan’s OTT comeback post Sacred Games, Jewel Thief is already trending for all the right reasons. Ahlawat, usually known for darker roles, surprises fans with his effortlessly cool dance steps — a viral moment that’s taken social media by storm.
From its high-speed action and sleek visuals to layered characters and pulse-pounding drama, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins retains the classic Bollywood heist formula while offering its own fresh take on it. It’s bold, stylish, and full of surprises — exactly the kind of edge-of-your-seat entertainment you need for your next binge night.T he trailer’s heart-racing moments, paired with the infectious energy of Saif Ali Khan, have only heightened anticipation, making April 25th a date to mark on the calendar.
Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins streams exclusively on Netflix from April 25.
