Actor Divya Dutta makes Telugu debut with web series Mayasabha

Time and again, Dutta has been part of interesting projects and no matter the role or the screen-time won the hearts of the people through sheer talent. With a global focus on South film industry now, more so after the famous Oscar win, Dutta is also looking to make a mark in the Telugu industry with her debut series.

Mayasabha is a political drama directed by Kiran J Kumar and Deva Katta. It will start streaming on SonyLiv from August 7. As per the official trailer announcement post on Instagram the series is described as “A friendship tested by ambition…A rivalry that redefined leadership…A story that changed the fate of a state.” Mayasabha also has Sai Kumar, Shatru, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Nassar and Ravichandran in pivotal roles. It is set up against the backdrop of regional politics which at times turn violent. It also explores the themes of friendship, ambition, loyalty, shifting alliances and the ruthlessness of usurping power for oneself. It is a test of the individuals involved, whether their thirst for power wins over humanity.