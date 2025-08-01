Actor Divya Dutta makes Telugu debut with web series Mayasabha

You have seen her in Veer Zaara, Badlapur, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many other Hindi and Punjabi movies. And now it is time for Divya Dutta to shine in the South. With the web series Mayasabha, set to release on August 7, Dutta is making her grand entry in Telugu industry. The actor herself made the announcement on her social media and the trailer for the web series is also doing the rounds on official channels.
Time and again, Dutta has been part of interesting projects and no matter the role or the screen-time won the hearts of the people through sheer talent. With a global focus on South film industry now, more so after the famous Oscar win, Dutta is also looking to make a mark in the Telugu industry with her debut series.
Mayasabha is a political drama directed by Kiran J Kumar and Deva Katta. It will start streaming on SonyLiv from August 7. As per the official trailer announcement post on Instagram the series is described as “A friendship tested by ambition…A rivalry that redefined leadership…A story that changed the fate of a state.” Mayasabha also has Sai Kumar, Shatru, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Nassar and Ravichandran in pivotal roles. It is set up against the backdrop of regional politics which at times turn violent. It also explores the themes of friendship, ambition, loyalty, shifting alliances and the ruthlessness of usurping power for oneself. It is a test of the individuals involved, whether their thirst for power wins over humanity.
Dutta reiterates her desire to be in Telugu cinema for quite some time. According to her, "Firsts are always special, and I've long wanted to be part of Telugu cinema. With the growing synergy between Bollywood and South Indian films, I'm proud to debut with this powerful show. It's grand, gripping, and my role as a strong political figure is one I'll always cherish. Even in her silences, she exudes power. I'm grateful to my director for trusting me with this character.”
On the work front, Divya was last seen in Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.