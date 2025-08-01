Lee Jung Jae impressed us in Squid Games and now returns with heart games!

Directed by Kim Ga-ram and written by Jung Yeo-rang both Lee and Lim have very distinct personalities. They are quite relatable in real life and the writer has molded their characters to shape up like someone we may know personally on-screen or next door. Delving deeper into the characters, Lee is stuck playing the same monotonous character which is now running in its fifth season. While that ensures people love him, constant flow of finance and yet, there is a emotional dissatisfaction of being stuck in the box. He wants to break free and do something new and unexpected that would enrich him from within.

On the other hand, Lim is an award-winning political journalist whose world revolves around facts, finding truth and investigation. The frustration that she feels when removed mid-investigation and assigned to cover entertainment, feels so real. More so, when she is assigned to cover the only actor (Lee) who she doesn’t want to cover at all.

The announcement has definitely made netizens cheer up for Lee. It is only a matter of time to see when the web series releases and what surprises Lee and Lim have for their fans.