Kajol announces her comeback as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial Season 2

Adapted from The Good Wife, The Trial helmed by Kajol is an intriguing courtroom drama. When her husband is imprisoned, the protagonist essayed by Kajol decides to enter the field of law after a decade away from practice to take the reigns of her life. After a good run of Season 1, Kajol has announced The Trial Season 2 in an absolutely ‘Kajol’ way.
Taking to social media, the Maa actor put out a video where she is reading out about her comeback. In her typical chatty mood, she talks about how many times will she comeback. Adding a comic relief to the situation, the voice tells her to read the whole statement. It is here that she declares that The Trial Season 2 is about to hit a leading OTT platform from September.
Directed by Umesh Bist, Kajol steps in the character of Noyonika Sengupta in the web series. The Trial also features names like Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheebha Chadha, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Kubbra Sait and Karanvir Sharma. After stepping into the world of law due to compulsion in the last series, Sengupta will now be seen to have gained an understanding of the male-led world of law in the latest season. But devoid of fear, she stands tall to face anything that comes her way –including shocking twists, unprecedented challenges and unthinkable betrayals.
Talking about her ‘comeback’ as Noyonika, Kajol states, “Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me - I've had the chance to explore a range of characters and stories and among them, Noyonika remains especially close to my heart. From being an underdog in the first season to having found her own footing in the cut-throat legal world, I've loved stepping back into her shoes. I genuinely can't wait for all of you to experience what we've created this season. It's been a labor of love.”
The year 2025 has been busy for Kajol on the work front. From her movie releases like Maa and Sarzameen, to takeover as a talk show host along with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol has been in the limelight. In the OTT sphere, she will be seen in The Trial Season 2 which will start streaming from September and her next movie is Maharagni: Queen of Queens.
The Trial Season 2 will release on JioHotstar on September 19