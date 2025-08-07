Kajol announces her comeback as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial Season 2

The year 2025 has been busy for Kajol on the work front. From her movie releases like Maa and Sarzameen, to takeover as a talk show host along with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol has been in the limelight. In the OTT sphere, she will be seen in The Trial Season 2 which will start streaming from September and her next movie is Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

The Trial Season 2 will release on JioHotstar on September 19