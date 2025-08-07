Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha reunite for Bakaiti post Bandish Bandits; discuss their decade-long friendship

Bakaiti which is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform, translates to idle-chatter in daily language. It’s a reflection of your everyday life in a middle class family in Ghaziabad, where every small instance becomes a major issue of discussion. Sheeba mentions, "It's about everyday problems of our lives that we all go through. You will find the sights, smells and syntax very familiar. For the lack of a better word, it is very relatable.”

Talking about her experience of working with Rajesh Tailang, Chaddha says, “"In whatever work we have done together, he is so well entrenched in that character that it makes your work easy as a co-actor. This will be out third outing together as actors. I don't know his (creative process) or how he arrives at it, but in 'Mirzapur' particularly, his work is amazing.” She continues, "With him, you don't have to cross a distance to arrive somewhere. It's really very safe space for me as a co-actor and it's him he creates that just by being himself."