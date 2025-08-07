Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha reunite for Bakaiti post Bandish Bandits; discuss their decade-long friendship

Starting from an ad shoot in Allahabad to featuring in two of the most popular series on the OTT space, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha’s fremistry (friendship and chemistry) goes a long way. The two who were seen in Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits and in the just –released, slice-of-fun, gamily drama, Bakaiti, reminisce their friendship which has lasted for almost a decade.
Bakaiti which is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform, translates to idle-chatter in daily language. It’s a reflection of your everyday life in a middle class family in Ghaziabad, where every small instance becomes a major issue of discussion. Sheeba mentions, "It's about everyday problems of our lives that we all go through. You will find the sights, smells and syntax very familiar. For the lack of a better word, it is very relatable.”
Talking about her experience of working with Rajesh Tailang, Chaddha says, “"In whatever work we have done together, he is so well entrenched in that character that it makes your work easy as a co-actor. This will be out third outing together as actors. I don't know his (creative process) or how he arrives at it, but in 'Mirzapur' particularly, his work is amazing.” She continues, "With him, you don't have to cross a distance to arrive somewhere. It's really very safe space for me as a co-actor and it's him he creates that just by being himself."
Tailang on the other hand praises Sheeba equally be saying, that she is ‘amazing’ to work with. He continues, “Not just me, everyone says this. Working with her is fun but challenging. The way she details out her work, as an actor, you have to be aware of it and react accordingly.”
When asked about their wonderful on-screen chemistry, Rajesh recalls, “"We have known each other for many years. I knew about her even before that, as she worked with many of my friends. In fact, I saw one of her theatre productions as well. We also met during an NCPA workshop. She has forgotten all these things but I remember everything."
Bakaiti is streaming now on Zee5
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.