Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard says filming the final scene was ‘one of the greatest’ moments in life

As Stranger Things is about to stream its finale season, actor Finn Wolfhard opens up about shooting for one last time
Stranger Things has reached its finale season which will air later this year
A few weeks ago makers of Stranger Things announced that the finale season would be dropping later this year with the Final episode airing on December 31. Since then, while fans are eagerly waiting the new season, they are also equally sad to bid goodbye to one of their favourite series. And this feeling is just not within the global fan base; even the actors feel the same. Recently, Finn Wolfhard, who became an overnight sensation with Stranger Things, opened up on his feelings while shooting for the series, one last time.

Stranger things actor Finn Wolfhard expresses his final scenes in the series as ‘one of the greatest’ in life

Finn Wolfhard who essays the role of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things bared his feelings on shooting the last few scenes of the series. He calls it ‘one of the greatest’ things to have happened in his life. Much like everyone, when something good and emotionally vesting moment comes to an end, it takes time to process that things will not be the same anymore. Such was the case with Finn Wolfhard too. Once the final scene was shot he recalls, “When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life. I didn't process at the time because it was just so emotional.”

Stranger Things first aired in 2016. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer it also stars names like Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. This sci-fi series reached the pinnacle of its popularity in the last decade through its narrative, gripping performances, thriller and mysteries. The web series journeys across the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s where a group of youngsters set upon solving a mystery. The narrative follows a thrill and adventure so deep, that it engrosses every viewer into its storyline as if they are not just mere viewers but also equally present in each scene.

And Just Like That to end after Season 3

Wolfhard remembers, “I turned around from the monitors, and it was hundreds of people just hanging out for the first time in the same room after 10 years of working. And they were just watching.” He also says that while he was sad about the ending of the show, it was something that he was consciously pushing away from his thoughts.

On the work front, he has been spotted in It, both the Chapters, and Saturday Night. Talking about his future plans, he claims to want to work as a director and remake Idle Hands, a cult horror film.

The fifth and finale season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in November with the final episode airing on 31 December.

