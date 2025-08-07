Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard says filming the final scene was ‘one of the greatest’ moments in life

Finn Wolfhard who essays the role of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things bared his feelings on shooting the last few scenes of the series. He calls it ‘one of the greatest’ things to have happened in his life. Much like everyone, when something good and emotionally vesting moment comes to an end, it takes time to process that things will not be the same anymore. Such was the case with Finn Wolfhard too. Once the final scene was shot he recalls, “When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life. I didn't process at the time because it was just so emotional.”

Stranger Things first aired in 2016. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer it also stars names like Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. This sci-fi series reached the pinnacle of its popularity in the last decade through its narrative, gripping performances, thriller and mysteries. The web series journeys across the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s where a group of youngsters set upon solving a mystery. The narrative follows a thrill and adventure so deep, that it engrosses every viewer into its storyline as if they are not just mere viewers but also equally present in each scene.