Brian Cox returns as The Controller in 007: Road to a Million

The much-awaited trailer of the second series of 007: Road to a Million has just been dropped by the makers. Apart from the trailer which has already hooked the audience, what is more interesting is the first-look of Brian Cox as The Controller.
The numerical 007 is not merely a symbol of one of the greatest investigators, but also the starting point for many detection inspired narratives. One such is the 007: Road to a Million, which is all set to make its comeback through a second season after the successful run of its first season. From what the name suggests one can anticipate that it is a journey of people who go through obstacles and threats in order to reach a million.
Inspired from the adventures of 007, eight pairs of people-next-door embark on an unforgettable journey. From skyscrapers in Bangkok to the shark-inhabited beaches of the Bahamas, the pair would have to go through it all. Only the last surviving pair would return to London to try their luck for the million pounds at stake. Taking forward the Season 1 format, the second series unfolds in eight parts from August 22.
Brian Cox, known for his Shakesperean theatrical training as an on-stage actor and movies like The Independent, Mending the Line, will step in the role of The Controller, who would oversee the performances of the participants from the control room. Not only will he from time to time challenge the pairs but he would also assess their performances and deliver a monotonous commentary which is both interesting but doesn’t give away anything. He will be accompanied by his right hand woman Sofia essayed by Frances McNamee.
Speaking about the series, Cox mentions, “Returning as The Controller this time around, the series feels more high-octane, more immersive, and definitely more Bond. The challenges are bigger, the drama runs deeper, and I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch it unfold.” He adds, “Viewers will get a glimpse into The Controller’s global operation and the network he commands, hinting at the reach of the organisation he represents. Having defeated all rivals, the final surviving pair returns to London to face The Controller in person for the million-pound prize.
007: Road to a Million will start streaming on Prime Video from August 22