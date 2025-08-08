Brian Cox returns as The Controller in 007: Road to a Million

Brian Cox, known for his Shakesperean theatrical training as an on-stage actor and movies like The Independent, Mending the Line, will step in the role of The Controller, who would oversee the performances of the participants from the control room. Not only will he from time to time challenge the pairs but he would also assess their performances and deliver a monotonous commentary which is both interesting but doesn’t give away anything. He will be accompanied by his right hand woman Sofia essayed by Frances McNamee.

Speaking about the series, Cox mentions, “Returning as The Controller this time around, the series feels more high-octane, more immersive, and definitely more Bond. The challenges are bigger, the drama runs deeper, and I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch it unfold.” He adds, “Viewers will get a glimpse into The Controller’s global operation and the network he commands, hinting at the reach of the organisation he represents. Having defeated all rivals, the final surviving pair returns to London to face The Controller in person for the million-pound prize.

007: Road to a Million will start streaming on Prime Video from August 22