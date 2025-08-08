Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi starring Pratik Gandhi to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

From setting the theatrical stage on fire to creating an uproar on the OTT space through biographical dramas or commercial masala films or playing the perfect comical romantic, Pratik Gandhi has done it all. And now, in his next collaboration with director Hansal Mehta, he will be donning the white khaki as he steps into the role of Mahatma Gandhi for the series Gandhi.

Ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the organisers have announced that Gandhi would now have its world premiere at the Festival. This has left the director and the lead pair elated.

Would Pratik Gandhi in the biographical role of Mahatma Gandhi be able woo viewers at the Toronto International Film Festival?