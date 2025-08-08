Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi starring Pratik Gandhi to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

From setting the theatrical stage on fire to creating an uproar on the OTT space through biographical dramas or commercial masala films or playing the perfect comical romantic, Pratik Gandhi has done it all. And now, in his next collaboration with director Hansal Mehta, he will be donning the white khaki as he steps into the role of Mahatma Gandhi for the series Gandhi.
Ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the organisers have announced that Gandhi would now have its world premiere at the Festival. This has left the director and the lead pair elated.
After an official announcement from the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the makers, director and lead actors of Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi have taken to their social media to express their joy on the series being selected to have its world premiere at the prestigious Festival in September. It has been selected as part of the Primetime Programme which was conceptualised in 2015 and focuses on giving a chance for globally acclaimed series to be showcased during the Festival.
Hansal Mehta took to his social media and captioned the announcement as, “Honored. Humbled. Grateful. The World Premiere of our absolute labour of love “Gandhi” at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s very carefully curated Primetime slate!”
The series itself draws heavily from the literature of Ramachandra Guha’s books titled Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World. The series not only features Pratik Gandhi, long-time collaborator with Mehta in the titular role, but also has Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi and Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield. To jolt your memories, Tom Felton was seen in the very popular role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.
Gandhi is the only Indian series to have made it to the category. The other series include The Lowdown by Sterlin Harjo with Ethan Hawke; Wayward, a Netflix- Canada original; Black Rabbit starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman; Iranian series The Savage by Houman Seyyedi and the documentary Origin: The Story of the Basketball African League.
The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 4- 14.