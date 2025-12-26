Actor Anirban Chakrabarti on reprising the role of Jatayu and more

A

When I met Kamal da for the first time, he told us that he had watched us under Srijit’s direction, and he wanted us to be the same. He mentioned that he will drive the narrative according to his approach, but the character interpretation must remain the same for all three of us – Feluda, Topshe and Jatayu. Also, Kamal da used a very classical approach for his direction. He is a very quiet person, speaks less, and so the floor was also very quiet and silent during the shoot.