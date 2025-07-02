FX renews The Bear for season 5, here’s what we know

The Bear is officially coming back for a fifth helping. FX has renewed its hit half-hour dramedy for Season 5, much to the delight of fans who can’t get enough of the high-stakes kitchen chaos and emotionally charged storytelling.
Season 4, which dropped all ten episodes on Hulu on June 25, continues the journey of Carmy, Sydney, and Richie as they attempt to establish themselves in the world of fine dining while battling personal and professional turmoil. The show’s ensemble cast features Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles, along with supporting performances by Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. The series, created by Christopher Storer, boasts a powerhouse team of executive producers including Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Tyson Bidner, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube, with Courtney Storer overseeing the culinary aspects of the production.
FX chairman John Landgraf acknowledged the show’s continued global popularity and record-breaking viewership, calling the response to the latest season phenomenal. He expressed his admiration for Storer and the entire team for consistently creating one of television’s most beloved and acclaimed shows.
Despite some uncertainty about the show's future due to the skyrocketing fame of its stars and their increasingly busy schedules, the renewal came through. Each lead actor has major projects lined up. Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a biopic poised to make waves during awards season. Ayo Edebiri will be seen opposite Julia Roberts in After the Hunt and stars in James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay later this year. Meanwhile, Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ben Grimm (The Thing) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with appearances also scheduled in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Following its remarkable awards run in 2024 including 11 Emmy wins out of 23 nominations expectations for The Bear remain sky-high, with Season 3 likely to bring in another strong batch of honors.