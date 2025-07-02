FX renews The Bear for season 5, here’s what we know

Season 4, which dropped all ten episodes on Hulu on June 25, continues the journey of Carmy, Sydney, and Richie as they attempt to establish themselves in the world of fine dining while battling personal and professional turmoil. The show’s ensemble cast features Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles, along with supporting performances by Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. The series, created by Christopher Storer, boasts a powerhouse team of executive producers including Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Tyson Bidner, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube, with Courtney Storer overseeing the culinary aspects of the production.

FX chairman John Landgraf acknowledged the show’s continued global popularity and record-breaking viewership, calling the response to the latest season phenomenal. He expressed his admiration for Storer and the entire team for consistently creating one of television’s most beloved and acclaimed shows.