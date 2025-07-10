Netflix taps Byeon Woo-Seok for Solo Leveling live action series, character details inside

The original Solo Leveling series began as a Korean web novel penned by Chugong in 2016. Its massive popularity quickly led to a webtoon adaptation in 2018, created by h-goon and illustrated by Dubu of Redice Studio. Distributed via KakaoPage, it became a global sensation, garnering over 14.3 billion views across all platforms. In addition to the upcoming Netflix series, Solo Leveling has already been adapted into an anime and even inspired a video game, solidifying its status as a multimedia juggernaut.

The story centers around Sung Jinwoo, a weak E-rank Hunter in a world plagued by mysterious portals called Gates, which unleash deadly monsters. After surviving a deadly dungeon mission, Jinwoo mysteriously gains the power to “level up” which is a rare and dangerous gift. His transformation from a feeble fighter to one of humanity’s strongest warriors forms the core of this gripping tale of survival and self-discovery.