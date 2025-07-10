Netflix taps Byeon Woo-Seok for Solo Leveling live action series, character details inside

Netflix is gearing up to bring the globally beloved Solo Leveling universe to life in a live-action series, and it has tapped none other than Byeon Woo-Seok to take on the lead role of Sung Jinwoo. Best known for his breakout performance in Lovely Runner, Byeon is currently filming another much-anticipated project, Wife of a 21st Century Prince. Despite his busy schedule, he has officially signed on to portray the underdog-turned-powerhouse protagonist in this high-stakes adaptation.
The original Solo Leveling series began as a Korean web novel penned by Chugong in 2016. Its massive popularity quickly led to a webtoon adaptation in 2018, created by h-goon and illustrated by Dubu of Redice Studio. Distributed via KakaoPage, it became a global sensation, garnering over 14.3 billion views across all platforms. In addition to the upcoming Netflix series, Solo Leveling has already been adapted into an anime and even inspired a video game, solidifying its status as a multimedia juggernaut.
The story centers around Sung Jinwoo, a weak E-rank Hunter in a world plagued by mysterious portals called Gates, which unleash deadly monsters. After surviving a deadly dungeon mission, Jinwoo mysteriously gains the power to “level up” which is a rare and dangerous gift. His transformation from a feeble fighter to one of humanity’s strongest warriors forms the core of this gripping tale of survival and self-discovery.
Netflix officially confirmed Byeon's casting and the new live-action series on July 10 via its social media channels, sparking excitement among fans worldwide. The announcement read: “Solo Leveling, the global phenomenon, is coming to Netflix as a live-action series starring Byeon Woo-Seok as lead character Sung Jinwoo.”
The series will be co-directed by acclaimed filmmakers Lee Hae-Jun and Kim Byung-Seo, known for films such as Ashfall and Cold Eyes. Production is being handled by Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES, promising a cinematic spectacle that fans of the franchise won’t want to miss.