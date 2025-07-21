Special Ops Season 2 ending explained: Himmat Singh’s high-stakes battle against cyber betrayal

The long-awaited second season of Special Ops, which is now titled Special Ops 2, has arrived on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium, immersing viewers in a gripping new realm of cyber warfare and fundamental betrayal. Kay Kay Menon returns as the stoic RAW officer Himmat Singh to confront his greatest challenge yet: a wily Indian businessman, Sudheer Awasthi (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who seeks to devastate the Indian economy with an advanced cyberattack.

All you need to know about Special Ops 2 ending

This seven-episode season changes gears from standard terrorism to the subtle threats of AI-based threats. The storyline begins with the simultaneous abduction of Dr Piyush Bhargava (Arif Zakaria), a key AI specialist, and the assassination of intelligence officer Vinod Shekhawat. These apparently unrelated happenings are quickly discovered to be strategic actions by Awasthi, who is seeking to infiltrate India’s digital payments systems and sell passage to global intelligence agencies.

As Himmat and his colleagues work against the clock to save Dr Bhargava and prevent the looming economic meltdown, they discover a stunning betrayal among their own ranks. Suspicion is first thrown on high-ranking intelligence officer Bakshi (Dalip Tahil), but it emerges that the real mole is Naresh Chadda (Parmeet Sethi), a trusted colleague of Himmat’s. Chadda had been leaking intelligence to Awasthi, framing Bakshi cleverly using a forged SIM card.