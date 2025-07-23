Vaani Kapoor opens up on waiting for a role like Rhea Thomas in Mandala Murders

Soon to be added to the thriller-verse is the mythological crime-thriller Mandala Murders. As the name suggests a fusion of Mandala which is a practice that goes back in the ages and modern day murders, is the hook that is anticipated to keep the audience glues to their devices. Helmed by Vaani Kapoor, Mandala Murders marks her much awaited OTT debut. The series directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary in significant roles.
Ahead of the release of Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor opens up elaborately on her role, its inspiration, playing a cop and staying physically fit for the role. “It's (this kind of acting offer) not come that often to me. This was my first time when something like this happened to me. I keep waiting on, which is why I am so selective, which is why I do less work. I keep hoping that whatever is coming to me, I’m able to pick the best out of the lot. It's not like I get all the brilliant roles that I want to be part of, and this I lucked out with (show),” Kapoor said.
Seen previously in movies like War, Bell Bottom, Khel Khel Mein, Raid 2, Shudh Desi Romance and more, Vaani Kapoor has usually been seen in sultry roles; as opposite to those, her role in Mandala Murders is that of a serious officer and investigator. The series is set in the town of Charandaspur where a series of murders upon investigation are being linked to a century old secret. Vaani Kapoor plays the investigating officer Rhea Thomas. She explains, “I love emotional, human complexities. I play a cop in the show, and it's beautiful to see women in the thriller genre. Usually, in this genre, women are often shown as tough and with a straight face, very alpha, but I like that they've also played with her vulnerability and made her more human-like."
An avid fan of movies like Naked Weapon, Charlie’s Angels or Kill Bill, she harps on the fact that it’s not very easy to pull off action smoothly. She says, “There is tremendous effort and work that goes behind it. This (show) is not very high-octane action, but it's closer to the realism of the story, and through the story we’ve done it (action). Hats off and kudos to everybody who does action on screen, even the men.” Vaani Kapoor on the other hand also lauds Katrina Kaif who apart from mesmerising the audience through her dance movies in Sheila Ki Jawani or Chikni Chameli has also entertained them in action-packed roles in movies like Tiger 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Phantom, Ek Tha Tiger and more.
Kapoor who is already into fitness claims, “It's not easy, they have to work hard on their body, their fitness, it's exhausting because physically, mentally and emotionally you're drained, and it's not like you're not acting while you're performing. There are shots of your reactions with that intensity, but it's all fun. I enjoyed it.”
Mandala Murders is all set to start streaming on Netflix from July 25