Vaani Kapoor opens up on waiting for a role like Rhea Thomas in Mandala Murders

Ahead of the release of Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor opens up elaborately on her role, its inspiration, playing a cop and staying physically fit for the role. “It's (this kind of acting offer) not come that often to me. This was my first time when something like this happened to me. I keep waiting on, which is why I am so selective, which is why I do less work. I keep hoping that whatever is coming to me, I’m able to pick the best out of the lot. It's not like I get all the brilliant roles that I want to be part of, and this I lucked out with (show),” Kapoor said.

Seen previously in movies like War, Bell Bottom, Khel Khel Mein, Raid 2, Shudh Desi Romance and more, Vaani Kapoor has usually been seen in sultry roles; as opposite to those, her role in Mandala Murders is that of a serious officer and investigator. The series is set in the town of Charandaspur where a series of murders upon investigation are being linked to a century old secret. Vaani Kapoor plays the investigating officer Rhea Thomas. She explains, “I love emotional, human complexities. I play a cop in the show, and it's beautiful to see women in the thriller genre. Usually, in this genre, women are often shown as tough and with a straight face, very alpha, but I like that they've also played with her vulnerability and made her more human-like."