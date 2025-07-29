The Gilded Age gets season 4 nod

Good news for period drama lovers! HBO has officially announced the renewal of Gilded Age season 4. This news comes with the massive positive response on the show and an impressive surge in viewership that had set new records for the show. The announcement for season 4 was made on July 28, 2025 and comes right before arrival of season 3 which is supposed to air on August 10.
Gilded Age season 3 has created had created huge rave and drama and proved to be the most successful season yet. Episode 5 has garnered 4 million U.S. viewers in Live+3 ratings, a 20 percent jump from the previous season. The show recorded five consecutive weeks of audience growth, cementing its growth as a top performer series on HBO Max.
Gilded Age has a typical 80s setup of New York. It has mesmerized audiences with its colorful visuals, beautiful costumes, and groundbreaking narrative which features romance, ambition and social warfare. Season 3 had delved into number of significant plotlines: Bertha Russell’s unrelenting ambition for social status, George Russell’s railroad empire dilemmas, and poignant romantic arcs involving Marian Brook, Peggy Scott, and Larry Russell. Jack’s unexpected inheritance and a tragic carriage accident that has changed Oscar’s life and added drama to the existing vivid storylines.
Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, praised the show’s “undeniable viewership heights”. She had also teased more character development in season 4. Beyond the plotline and drama, the show's core remains a standout. With the renewed season and viewership number, the Gilded Age proves that high society scandal and old money plot never go out of style. Viewers eager arrival of new season proves that golden age of this series far from over.
Netizen's reaction to the renewal of season 4: