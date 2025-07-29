The Gilded Age gets season 4 nod

Gilded Age season 3 has created had created huge rave and drama and proved to be the most successful season yet. Episode 5 has garnered 4 million U.S. viewers in Live+3 ratings, a 20 percent jump from the previous season. The show recorded five consecutive weeks of audience growth, cementing its growth as a top performer series on HBO Max.

Gilded Age has a typical 80s setup of New York. It has mesmerized audiences with its colorful visuals, beautiful costumes, and groundbreaking narrative which features romance, ambition and social warfare. Season 3 had delved into number of significant plotlines: Bertha Russell’s unrelenting ambition for social status, George Russell’s railroad empire dilemmas, and poignant romantic arcs involving Marian Brook, Peggy Scott, and Larry Russell. Jack’s unexpected inheritance and a tragic carriage accident that has changed Oscar’s life and added drama to the existing vivid storylines.