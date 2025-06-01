Baroda’s Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad calls out The Royals: “A misrepresentation of royal culture”

Netflix’s The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, has faced criticism for misrepresenting Indian royal families—most notably portraying them as destitute and out of touch. Despite this backlash, the platform has confirmed a second season. Now, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda has joined the growing chorus of disapproval, calling out the series for distorting the legacy of Indian royalty.
Taking to Instagram, Maharani Radhikaraje shared a powerful critique titled The Royal Ignore. She expressed disappointment in how the show reduces centuries of rich history to tired stereotypes. “One would expect that India’s royals—so well documented, photographed, and now active in various spheres from politics to hospitality—might be granted a more thoughtful portrayal,” she wrote. “But alas, the same outdated imagery of indulgent Rajas and elegant yet passive Ranis prevails.”
Reflecting on the historical shift post-1947, she quoted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing India’s political unification as a “bloodless revolution,” during which 565 princely states surrendered their sovereignty for a democratic nation. While some resisted, most embraced an uncertain future with grace, she noted, adding that many ruled over territories comparable in size and wealth to European nations, with legacies still visible today. The Maharani emphasized that Indian royalty is uniquely diverse—spanning castes, religions, and regions. From Rajputs and Brahmins to Marathas, Sikhs, and Muslims, royal families have contributed significantly as diplomats, conservationists, entrepreneurs, and educators. She also pointed out that palaces and forts, preserved privately, remain guardians of India's cultural history.
Though modern royals hold no official titles or privileges, they continue to be honored in local traditions. Known affectionately as Bapji, Daata, or Ma Saheb, they remain central figures in their communities. Even today, royal funerals attract thousands, symbolizing deep-rooted respect for a lineage that shaped history. Radhikaraje concluded by noting a generational shift that the young royals are returning with global exposure, intent on preserving their heritage in meaningful and sustainable ways for the future.
This comes days after Netflix announced the new season of The Royals on Instagram, writing, "Old money, new blood, and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."