Baroda’s Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad calls out The Royals: “A misrepresentation of royal culture”

Taking to Instagram, Maharani Radhikaraje shared a powerful critique titled The Royal Ignore. She expressed disappointment in how the show reduces centuries of rich history to tired stereotypes. “One would expect that India’s royals—so well documented, photographed, and now active in various spheres from politics to hospitality—might be granted a more thoughtful portrayal,” she wrote. “But alas, the same outdated imagery of indulgent Rajas and elegant yet passive Ranis prevails.”

Reflecting on the historical shift post-1947, she quoted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing India’s political unification as a “bloodless revolution,” during which 565 princely states surrendered their sovereignty for a democratic nation. While some resisted, most embraced an uncertain future with grace, she noted, adding that many ruled over territories comparable in size and wealth to European nations, with legacies still visible today. The Maharani emphasized that Indian royalty is uniquely diverse—spanning castes, religions, and regions. From Rajputs and Brahmins to Marathas, Sikhs, and Muslims, royal families have contributed significantly as diplomats, conservationists, entrepreneurs, and educators. She also pointed out that palaces and forts, preserved privately, remain guardians of India's cultural history.