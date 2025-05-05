Dhakai Jamdani: Baroda’s Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad’s saree spotlights a traditional weave

What makes this weave world-famous?

More than the fabric, which was usually cotton and later silk –blend or silk itself, what makes this weave globally renowned is the technique. It was woven and still is in traditional sari looms through the supplementary weft technique. This refers to the fact that the details motifs seen on one sari is neither printed nor embroidered. An extra weft thread weaves these intrinsic patterns onto the fabric and this is done purely by hand. Each motif is made thread by thread and is extremely time-consuming. Also, since the entire weave is done by hand without any machines or blueprint, it is a one-in-the –world piece and almost impossible to reconstruct. Further, each sari engages two people in the make and takes almost a month to six months in the making depending on the complexity of the patterns.

If you have looked at heirloom Jamdani’s from your mother or grandmother’s cupboards they would often have floral, geometric and paisley motifs highlight elements from nature. In fact, each motif has its own name in most cases like the Kalka, Butidar, tercha etc. The one worn by the Maharani has Angurlata motif which means grapewines.

Today, Dhakai Jamdani is mostly woven on cotton, muslin and cotton silk. These are soft and light-weight and often a first choice to wear during festivities and special occasions like marriage. In many households, a Jamdani is seen as an appropriate gift to daughter and daughter-in-laws.