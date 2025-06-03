Fans urge ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ be renamed to Prithviraj vs Ghori

From elaborate sets and regal costumes to high-octane battle sequences, every element of the show is designed to reflect the grandeur of 12th-century India. Viewers will witness the formative years of Prithviraj Chauhan’s life, tracing his early struggles, rise to power, and eventual confrontations with the formidable invader, Muhammad Ghori. As more details of the show emerge, anticipation continues to build, particularly among those eager to relive one of the most defining chapters of Indian history.

Interestingly, even before its premiere, the show has sparked a social media movement. A growing number of netizens are calling for the title to be changed to Prithviraj vs Ghori, arguing that the revised name would better capture the central conflict and historical drama of the story. This online campaign reflects the deep interest audiences have in how the narrative is framed and presented.