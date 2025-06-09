Darsheel Safary starrer Gamerlog drops trailer, series to start streaming from June 12

The trailer shows the hopping-on-the-train-from-a-small-town-to-make-it –big-in-Mumbai journey of Raghu or Maverick. Raghu is a gaming genius but the claustrophobic non-understanding environment of the small town is what he tries to escape in order to gain fame and recognition in India’s City of Dreams. While he is still securing his footing in a new and big city, he stumbles upon Joanna and her team who run the ragtag group called Team Gamerlog, which also reflects the name of the series itself.

Complete with internal rifts, friendship, loyalty, love, hatred, betrayal, drama in this story where emotions and e-sports come together, the vulnerabilities of humankind in falling prey to the dictates of the digital world and more make it relatable to this generation.

Gamerlog will start streaming from June 12 on Amazon MX Player