Darsheel Safary starrer Gamerlog drops trailer, series to start streaming from June 12

In a world where the young is hooked on to videos games on the screen, e-sports on their devices and have entered the web of the digital – the good, the bad and the ugly, comes this comical e-sports oriented drama – Gamerlog. A fresh, vibrant and youthful cast comprising even Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safary, the web series is all set to stream on a notable OTT platform from June 12. Ahead of its premiere, the makers dropped the trailer of the series today.
Directed by Arya Deo, Gamerlog is set against the backdrop of the pulsatingly adrenaline-driven e-sports or e-gaming culture, highly prevalent among the youth. The narrative progresses to explore friendship, competition, desires, dreams, glory and the rat race which now exists even beyond the classrooms. The young cast includes Darsheel Safary, Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in major roles.
Darsheel Safary who shot to fame with the Aamir Khan directorial Taare Zameen Par reflects on the series, Gamerlog, “It is a world I could instantly relate to. While it’s rooted in gaming, the story goes much deeper, capturing the emotional highs and lows young people experience. It’s a show that’s fun, relatable, and something that not just avid gamers but families can enjoy together.”
The trailer shows the hopping-on-the-train-from-a-small-town-to-make-it –big-in-Mumbai journey of Raghu or Maverick. Raghu is a gaming genius but the claustrophobic non-understanding environment of the small town is what he tries to escape in order to gain fame and recognition in India’s City of Dreams. While he is still securing his footing in a new and big city, he stumbles upon Joanna and her team who run the ragtag group called Team Gamerlog, which also reflects the name of the series itself.
Complete with internal rifts, friendship, loyalty, love, hatred, betrayal, drama in this story where emotions and e-sports come together, the vulnerabilities of humankind in falling prey to the dictates of the digital world and more make it relatable to this generation.
Gamerlog will start streaming from June 12 on Amazon MX Player