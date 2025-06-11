Panchayat Season 4 drops trailer, all set to hit the screens earlier than the previously announced date

The Panchayat gang is going to be back and way before time! Panchayat Season 4 today dropped its trailer and netizens can’t hold back their excitement and anticipation. Helmed by an ensemble cast comprising Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha; Season 4 progrsses with village politics on one hand and the sweet love story of Sachij Ji essayed by Jitendra, on the other.
Jeetendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, shared, “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey.”
The trailer gives the audience a peek at the hilarious war between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar). The village which is now divided into two camps lead by these leading ladies turns it into a hilarious battlefield with comedy, fun, laughter and emotions.
Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi the village Pradhan mentions, "Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises."
However, apart from the trailer launch itself, what makes this Season even more exciting is that the release date has been preponed on the basis of a mass online fan-interaction campaign.
Panchayat Season 4 to start streaming from June 24 on Prime Video