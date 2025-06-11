Panchayat Season 4 drops trailer, all set to hit the screens earlier than the previously announced date

Jeetendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, shared, “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey.”

The trailer gives the audience a peek at the hilarious war between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar). The village which is now divided into two camps lead by these leading ladies turns it into a hilarious battlefield with comedy, fun, laughter and emotions.