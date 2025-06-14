First look: Ryan Murphy unveils JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in American Love Story

Who will star in the American Love Story?

Sarah Pidgeon is best known for her role as Leah in Prime Video’s The Wilds, while Paul Kelly, a relative newcomer, previously appeared in Starz’s The Venery of Samantha Bird, which was cancelled before it aired. Originally announced in 2021, American Love Story will chronicle the relationship between JFK Jr. and Bessette, capturing the glamour and pressure of life under constant media attention. FX describes the series as a portrait of “a beautiful union that began to unravel under the relentless gaze of the tabloid press and the strains of their careers and rumored family tension.” Their lives ended in tragedy when JFK Jr.’s private plane crashed off the coast of Massachusetts in 1999.

The cast also features Naomi Watts as Jackie Onassis and Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy. This series marks the fourth installment in Murphy’s FX anthology slate, following American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and American Sports Story.