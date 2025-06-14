First look: Ryan Murphy unveils JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in American Love Story

The prolific producer shared a sneak peek at the FX drama, which explores the iconic and ultimately tragic romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Posting on Instagram, Ryan Murphy wrote, “We started shooting this week in New York City and can’t wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America’s prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette — out Valentine’s Day week of 2026.” Alongside the caption, he introduced the series leads: Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as JFK Jr., noting, “Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices.”
Sarah Pidgeon is best known for her role as Leah in Prime Video’s The Wilds, while Paul Kelly, a relative newcomer, previously appeared in Starz’s The Venery of Samantha Bird, which was cancelled before it aired. Originally announced in 2021, American Love Story will chronicle the relationship between JFK Jr. and Bessette, capturing the glamour and pressure of life under constant media attention. FX describes the series as a portrait of “a beautiful union that began to unravel under the relentless gaze of the tabloid press and the strains of their careers and rumored family tension.” Their lives ended in tragedy when JFK Jr.’s private plane crashed off the coast of Massachusetts in 1999.
The cast also features Naomi Watts as Jackie Onassis and Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy. This series marks the fourth installment in Murphy’s FX anthology slate, following American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and American Sports Story.
While AHS fans are eager for news on season 13, the producer teased a collaboration with Sarah Paulson in the works. Meanwhile, he has other major projects coming soon, including the star-studded legal drama All’s Fair and a comic book adaptation titled The Beauty, both expected to move forward later this year.