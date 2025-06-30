Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta’s Mandala Murders to premiere on July 25

Its monsoon, dark and gloomy outside, and while you are cooped up inside your homes with only your laptops or phones, what better than a mytho-crime mystery to watch? Take a deep breath as fresh pair- Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta are all set to grace your screens from July 25 through the new series – Mandala Murders. The series will start premiering on Netflix soon and is anticipated to drag you deep into the journey of the protagonists as they encounter the known and the unknown. As the makers drop the first poster for Mandala Murders, here’s a recap of what we know about the upcoming show.
Mandala Murders which star Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in stark new avatars is said to have all the twists and turns that make a typical thriller. From secret societies, that no one wants you to know about to ritualistic killings which can turn tragic and of course, a curse given centuries ago, whose repercussions are felt in modern times, the town of Charandaspur is abuzz with activities that are hardly spoken about in broad daylight. As a team of investigators starts working on the strange activities they start linking it to a curse, given centuries ago, which still makes sure its presence is very much felt today.
Vaani Kapoor essays the role of detective Rea Thomas while Vaibhav Raj Gupta steps into the shoes of Vikram Singh as they try to reach the truth through their investigation in this town. But they would probably not have guessed that their investigation will take them on a roller-coaster adventure, where they ultimately try to decode between faith and madness.
The series is created by Gopi Puthran who is known for the Mardaani franchise and is the co-director along with Manan Rawat. Actors Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar also play prominent roles in this adrenaline riser which will soon hit the OTT platform.
Mandala Murders will premiere on Netflix on July 25