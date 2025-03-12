Makers reveal first look of Surangana Bandopadhyay in and as Detective Charulata

The young lady with a charming smile, Surangana Bandopadhyay, is a popular face in Bengali cinema, web shows and plays alike, and has already won our hearts, not just with her acting skills but also her melodious voice. Her next, Detective Charulata, directed by Joydip Banerjee, will be her first collaboration with Bengali OTT platform KLiKK. The poster with Surangana in a half updo, a black shirt, sporting the iconic "Charulata" glasses intrigued us even more.
Private detective Charulata Mitra along with her cousin Topu is known for handling mundane cases, but Charu believes her talent could be put to much better use. This opportunity is soon provided by Maddy, Charu’s new recruit.
Mrs Poroma Sen, a self-proclaimed witch who apparently is connected to the other world, predicts her own death. The plot thickens when her prediction comes true. As a sceptic, Charu prepares to unravel the mystery.
The case takes Charu and Topu on a trail of mysterious deaths, eventually going back to a fateful incident three decades back, which connected it all.
Will Charu be able to put a stop to these serial killings, or has she at last met her nemesis?
Starring Surangana Bandyopadhyay as Charulata Mitra, Debmalya Gupta as Topu, Anujoy Chattopadhyay as Arindam Laskar, Pamela Kanjilal as Maddy, Mallika Majumdar as Siddheswari Bose, Chaiti Ghoshal and Mrs Poroma Sen and others. Not just for Surangana, this is the first collaboration of actors like Debmalya, Pamela, Mallika and Chaiti with this OTT platform. With screenplay and direction by Joydip Banerjee, story and dialogues by Soumit Deb, cinematography by Anir, music by Pranjal Das and edited by Koustav Sarkar, the web show will start streaming soon.
Surangana says, "When we think of the term "detective," a certain kind of image pops up in our mind. Quite naturally, it is mostly that of a middle-aged man ready to solve all mysteries. I feel like it was an extremely interesting idea to break out of that mould and have a young girl do the same. I hope the audience finds it interesting." To it Joydip adds, "For both Anujoy and I, this series was a kind of reunion. The audience will rediscover Anujoy from a new perspective in this role. Surangana made my job easier right from the start, as she embraced the character of Charulata from the audition itself. From intense action sequences to deeply emotional moments, Surangana delivered with effortless ease.
"Debmalya was absolutely perfect in the role of the ideal assistant, and his romantic scenes with Maddy—the Gen-Z career-oriented Marwari girl—will be heartwarming to watch. Mallika Mukherjee plays Sidhu, Charu’s mentor. This character is inspired by cult figures like Sidhu Jyatha and Mycroft Holmes, and Mallika has portrayed it on screen with remarkable finesse", Joydip concludes.