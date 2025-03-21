Koushani Mukhopadhayay Zanjeen decodes her character Lata in Dainee

A

I had received a part of the script for the audition. The part where Lata is beaten up, she is bleeding from her head, but sits up and sings Megher Kole Rod Hesheche, when she hears her husband Santosh has passed away. I had created a backstory that probably someone got lost or someone has died, with which she relates the song. And to my surprise, this is what the backstory was in the show as well. So, it felt nice that Nirjhar and I was in the same plane.

After I received the whole script, the director shared a lot of documentaries, news articles on the superstitions around witch-hunting which helped me portray the feeling of the victim, who goes through this whole thing. Apart from that, for a younger Lata, and other scenes, I made up a linear story in my mind, (since the script is non-linear).