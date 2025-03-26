‘Lojja 2’ announced! Priyanka Sarkar’s Jaya battles betrayal and isolation!

Makers announce the second season of Lojja 2 starring Priyanka Sarkar and Anujoy Chattopadhyay, through an official announcement video; after the massive success of Season 1 last year. The upcoming season promises to be even more intense as Sarkar’s character, Jaya, finds herself trapped in an increasingly isolating battle.

The video features an unexpected twist when Jaya’s world shatters as the very people she relied on turn against her, falsely blaming her for something she hasn’t done. With accusations mounting and no one to defend her, she is left completely isolated.