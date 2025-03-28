Get ready for a thrilling heist as makers announce ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’

The fascinating ensemble adds to the thrill of the film. Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta will captivate the audience with their power packed performances.

Saif Ali Khan shared, "Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that's truly special. With Jewel Thief, we've pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix."