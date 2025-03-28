Get ready for a thrilling heist as makers announce ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’

Gear up for an exciting heist as ‘Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins’ directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal is set to release on April 25. After the grand success of War and Pathaan Siddharth Anand makes a streaming debut.
The fascinating ensemble adds to the thrill of the film. Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta will captivate the audience with their power packed performances.
Saif Ali Khan shared, "Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that's truly special. With Jewel Thief, we've pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix."
Siddharth Anand shares, “With Jewel Thief, we wanted to bring the scale and excitement of big-screen action to Netflix. It’s stylish, thrilling, and packed with entertainment — everything audiences love about heist dramas. Saif and Jaideep are both powerhouse performers and it was an amazing experience working with the duo and really capturing their energy on camera. Not only that, but reuniting with Saif after almost 18 years was nostalgic, and we really are happy to be working together once more. Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta are both fantastic actors and really prove their mettle as their characters, only adding to the film’s thrill and intrigue.”
(Written by Addrita Sinha)